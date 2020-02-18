Tire repair business seeing weather related increase in business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tire experts say they are seeing an increase is business in part due to the weather and potholes.
The cold, wet and then warm weather is helping to create more potholes, and that is bad news for drivers’ pocketbooks. Jefferson County leaders have said time and time again, when you have this weather pattern, you can expect potholes. The major thing to keep in mind - don’t drive over a pothole thinking your car won’t be damaged.
Olivia Thompson drives a Nissan. She was driving in West End when suddenly she hit a pothole.
“I hit a pothole and it messed up... I guess the struts on my Nissan. Now it drives rough,” Thompson said.
Another driver also has had bad experiences with potholes.
“Busted my tire. Busted my fender and everything. I had to pay for it myself. I never got any money from it," John Jones said.
Over at the Express Oil Exchange in Hoover, their business is seeing a slight increase in tire repair across the area.
“The biggest issues we see with the increasing amount of potholes out there, not only damage to the tires, but damage to rims which is expensive,” Darrin Gilliam with Express Oil said.
Gilliam wants all drivers to take a close look at their tires or have them checked if they hit a pothole. A pothole can knock their tires out of alignment. That can lead to expensive problems.
“It causes increase wear on the tire, and you will have to replace a tire prematurely. It’s expensive for the customers,”Gilliam said.
Meanwhile cities continue to work to fix potholes and repave roads. That is welcome news for drivers.
“Oh lordy, Jesus. We got so many roads with potholes. I will be glad when they are all fixed,” Thompson said.
You can report potholes to the city of Birmingham, go to their website or call 311. Gilliam said you can come to them, or any tire expert, to check out your tires if you hit a pothole.
