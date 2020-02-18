Sarah Ashlee Barker leads Spain Park to Northwest Regional Championship

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Spain Park is headed to the Final Four in Class 7A after defeating Vestavia Hills 42-37 on Tuesday morning in the AHSAA Northwest Regional Championship game. Georgia signee Sarah Ashlee Barker led the Lady Jags with 25 points, five blocks and six rebounds.
“I had to come out and knock down some buckets and once they start falling they start falling, but you can’t control if they fall or not, but you can control your effort, and I laid my body out on the line tonight,” Spain Park senior Sarah Ashlee Barker said.
“Losing that game to Hewitt-Trussville last year to go to the Final Four really created a sense of urgency for our kids,” said Head Coach Mike Chase.
Spain Park will play the winner of McGill-Toolen/Foley on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at the BJCC.
