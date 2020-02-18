Mountain Brook hoops headed to 7th Final Four in eight years

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Three-time defending 7A champions Mountain Brook is headed back to the Final Four stage after defeating Spain Park 41-34 in the AHSAA Northwest Region Championship.
This is the Spartans’ seventh trip to the Final Four in eight years.
“I think it just shows the kind of character this team has. We’ve had a lot of battles throughout the season that prepared us for this moment,” said Mountain Brook guard Colby Jones.
Mountain Brook will play the winner of Mary Montgomery/Fairhope on Feb. 27 at the BJCC.
