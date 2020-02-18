More security being requested for JeffCo courthouses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are rising concerns about the security of Jefferson County courthouses.
The county is now looking to create a separate department just for security. The issue of security continues to be a major concern for Jefferson County.
The head of security wants to create a separate department.
“We can streamline it. Get better training. Have better relationships with the sheriff’s office. The world today I think it’s needed,” Barry Kennamer, Chief of Jefferson County Security said.
County leaders are questioning if there is enough security. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson is concerned about her, her staff and other commissioners’ safety.
“We’ve had several people come up the hallway and actually ring the doorbell. That had us off balance and questioning if they would be okay to let in,” Tyson said.
The Jefferson County Criminal Court judges are also asking for help.
Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said the judges do not believe having one bailiff is enough. They want a sheriff’s deputy to provide additional protection.
“They have been working with the sheriff to see if maybe we can get some deputies over there, and of course the sheriff says we can’t afford it,” Knight said.
Commissioners want to discuss costs before acting. County Manager Tony Petelos said the county has to beef up security.
“We are getting more requests from judges in the courthouse for security. This gives us the opportunity to make this a department,” Petelos said.
Commissioners want a closed door meeting with Petelos to discuss security. We reached out to Sheriff Mark Pettway’s office and the courts over the request for more security.
So far we have yet to hear from the sheriff. WBRC Fox6 News will let you know what the sheriff has to say about security at the courthouses.
