McAdory basketball headed to first Final Four in school history

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in school history, a McAdory basketball team is headed to the Final Four. The Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Carver-Birmingham 54-43 to advance to the big stage for the first time.
“It feels great. I went to the Final Four last year as a fan for Auburn and at the BJCC, so to go as a coach is just on a different level, but it’s not about me its about how hard this team has worked for five years,” said McAdory Head Coach Scott Blair.
McAdory will play the winner of Northridge/Selma on Feb. 19 at the BJCC.
