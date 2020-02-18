Man who committed savage murder in Anniston when he was 17 undergoing re-sentencing hearing

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A man convicted as a teenager of capital murder in a 1997 death in Anniston is undergoing a resentencing hearing.
Gregory Wynn was 17 when he killed Denise Bliss, the manager of a Hardee’s located in the Lenlock neighborhood. He robbed her of a night deposit bag.
He beat her with a squeegee and a trash compactor stick until she was beaten beyond recognition. He dragged her to the freezer and locked her inside.
Wynn had worked at that location until he had been fired. Another restaurant is now located on the site.
He was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death.
The US Supreme Court has since ruled suspects that young can’t be sentenced to death and can only be sentenced to life without parole if they are considered "irredeemably incorrigible," and are not believed to be able to be rehabilitated.
The state attorney general’s office is pushing for life without parole while defense attorneys are pushing for life with the possibility of parole.
Wynn's guilt for the 1998 murder was never debated in Tuesday's hearing.
In testimony in Anniston, retired Anniston police detective Wayne Willis--now the mayor of Weaver--testified when he interviewed Wynn after the killing, Wynn would not even admit the murder was a mistake. Willis testified when he saw her body in the store's freezer, it had been beaten beyond recognition.
A corrections officer from Donaldson Prison--where Wynn has been serving time since he was taken off death row--testified to a series of infractions resulting in disciplinary action. For instance, he was punished for fighting, for attacking a CO, for possession of a cell phone, and for even having a Facebook account, which is off limits for prisoners.
But under cross examination, the CO testified for the past few years, Wynn has been in the prison's "Faith and Character" dorm, which is reserved for prisoners who have made great developmental strides.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell is expected to decide next week.
