Making it easier to pay for parking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you tired of not having change for the parking meter in downtown Birmingham? The city council is looking to make it easier to pay for parking spots when you find them.
The Birmingham City Council’s Transportation Committee is looking at hiring a company to install a new system where all you may need is a smartphone and an app to pay.
Lisa Jackson and her daughter Elizabeth are enjoying President’s Day in downtown Birmingham. Even with more parking spaces available, there are still problems.
“My biggest issue is not bringing coins. Sometimes the actual meters don’t work and so that’s annoying. I put in my quarter in there and you don’t realize it until it’s already in there,” Jackson said.
This has been a source of frustration for drivers coming to Birmingham over the years. City Councilman Darrell O’Quinn says they are looking at a company to make it much easier to pay for a parking spot.
“In many places you may visit around the country and around the world, you are able to use a card or debit card or a smartphone to pay for on-street parking. That is something we have tried to put into place for a long time in the city of Birmingham,” O’Quinn said.
The city of Birmingham is already replacing old or damaged meters as a part of regular maintenance. The new system won’t cost the city, but will cost people who want to make it easier to park.
"They will charge a transaction fee to allow for that type of payment. What’s allowed in the agreement is 45 cents per transaction to use that payment,” O’Quinn said.
Jackson said she would like see the city move to a system you see in other cities.
“You just load it. It has to be marked like the number, and you just type in the numbers where your car is parked and you just pay on your smartphone,” Jackson said.
The proposal is expected to come out of committee and go before the full council in a few weeks. If approved, in another 90 days or so it will take effect.
The city still has to work on enforcement for payment of those who don’t pay. O’Quinn said about $3 million are still outstanding.
