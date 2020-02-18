Lawmakers to discuss medical marijuana legislation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Medical marijuana could once again be a hot topic this week as lawmakers are set to talk about another bill that could make it legal in Alabama.
Some veterans say medical marijuana could put them at ease.
Anxiety and depression are daily struggles for Army veteran Ryan Nance.
"It's lonely because I am a people person, but my anxiety makes me just have to be away from everybody. Every day is just another battle,” Nance said.
The struggles of battling with himself coming after he battled the enemy in Iraq from 2005 to 2006. It’s a year that still haunts this former infantry machine gunner.
"I got to see my share of more than I wanted to. I’ve been blown up, shot at. I still struggle with some of the things I saw and some of the things that happened every day,” Nance said.
That’s why he feels medical marijuana could put him at ease.
Right now, there’s another push to create medical marijuana legislation in the state. It will allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for a number of conditions including anxiety, chronic pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Those that qualify will be given a medical cannabis card to use to buy products at a licensed dispensary.
"My friends that use it say that it gives them the strength to do the their daily tasks and they don’t have to have the side effects that the medicines cause,” Nance said.
A medical marijuana bill cleared the Senate last year but faced an uphill battle in the House. Some opponents argue it can be a gateway to other drugs.
Nance is hoping more lawmakers will actually give medical marijuana a chance this time. He feels it will help many people, especially veterans, live a more normal life.
"I am really hopeful that this is going to happen. It will do so much more good than it could ever do harm,” Nance said.
A public hearing on the proposed legislation will take place Wednesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Last month, Attorney General Steve Marshall wrote a letter to lawmakers opposing medical marijuana. The AG called marijuana an addictive substance and drew parallels with the ongoing opioid crisis. He also said that federal law continues to ban marijuana.
