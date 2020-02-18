Last second shot lifts Bessemer City over Hartselle 41-40 for the Purple Tigers’ first trip to Final Four since 2014

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trailing by two with 7.2 seconds left in the game, Bessemer City’s Thaddeus Williams nailed a three-pointer to lift the Purple Tigers over Hartselle 41-40 to advance to their first Final Four appearance since 2014.
“Normally I take the ball out of bounds, but coach drew it up for me to come off a double staggered for the shot, and it just came from there and I let it fly. We’ve talked about getting to Birmingham so much and we’re finally here,” Thaddeus Williams said.
