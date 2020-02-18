James K. Jones: Keto Upside Down Strawberry Cheesecake

Ingredients:
1- 8 Ounce block cream cheese
7 Liquid Stevia Drops
1 cup Swerve Confectioners Sugar
½ Cup Swerve Brown Sugar
¼ Cup Swerve Granulated Sugar
½ Cup Heavy Cream
1 Teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
1 cup Macadamia Nuts, crushed
2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter, at room temperature
12 Fresh Strawberries, sliced
Directions:
Place Cream Cheese in a microwave safe bowl and cover with a damp paper towel. Heat on high until smooth, and easy to spin with a whisk (1-2 minutes). Add Heavy Cream, Liquid Stevia Drops, *Swerve Confectioners Sugar, and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth. Divide Cream cheese mixture into 4 servings and scoop into the martini glasses (a little over halfway).
Add crushed macadamia nuts, butter, & *Swerve Brown Sugar together in the small bowl. Gently mix with spatula until butter dissolves the brown sugar. Divide mixture into 4 servings and layer over the cream cheese mixture evenly.
Top with sliced strawberries, and sprinkle *Swerve Granulated Sugar over the top. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.