James K. Jones: Keto Upside Down Strawberry Cheesecake

Place Cream Cheese in a microwave safe bowl and cover with a damp paper towel. Heat on high until smooth, and easy to spin with a whisk (1-2 minutes). Add Heavy Cream, Liquid Stevia Drops, *Swerve Confectioners Sugar, and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth. Divide Cream cheese mixture into 4 servings and scoop into the martini glasses (a little over halfway).