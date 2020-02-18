James K. Jones: Keto Upside Down Strawberry Cheesecake

February 18, 2020

Ingredients:

1- 8 Ounce block cream cheese

7 Liquid Stevia Drops

1 cup Swerve Confectioners Sugar

½ Cup Swerve Brown Sugar

¼ Cup Swerve Granulated Sugar

½ Cup Heavy Cream

1 Teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract

1 cup Macadamia Nuts, crushed

2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter, at room temperature

12 Fresh Strawberries, sliced

Directions:

Place Cream Cheese in a microwave safe bowl and cover with a damp paper towel. Heat on high until smooth, and easy to spin with a whisk (1-2 minutes). Add Heavy Cream, Liquid Stevia Drops, *Swerve Confectioners Sugar, and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth. Divide Cream cheese mixture into 4 servings and scoop into the martini glasses (a little over halfway).

Add crushed macadamia nuts, butter, & *Swerve Brown Sugar together in the small bowl. Gently mix with spatula until butter dissolves the brown sugar. Divide mixture into 4 servings and layer over the cream cheese mixture evenly.

Top with sliced strawberries, and sprinkle *Swerve Granulated Sugar over the top. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.

