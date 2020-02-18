Homewood PD need doorbell camera video after 2 cars stolen

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police need your Ring doorbell footage to help solve multiple stolen car cases.
Police said someone stole two cars between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday on Devon Drive.
The first stolen car was a gray 2010 Acura TSX with an Alabama tag.
The second was a 2018 black Ford Edge.
Both cars were unlocked with the key fobs inside.
Someone also broke into an unlocked car on Overton and stole electronics.
If you’ve got surveillance video of that area during those hours, give Homewood police a call.
