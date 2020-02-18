Governor Ivey issues state of emergency after February flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency in response to the flooding that has happened across the state in the month of February.
The activation of the State of Emergency will aid in the state’s recovery efforts after the recent flooding. In part, it will allow certain state agencies to assist communities and entities impacted by the flooding and will also allow local education authorities to appeal to the state Superintendent of Education for relief in fulfilling local school calendars with respect to student days and employee days.
The State of Emergency includes all 67 of Alabama’s counties and was effective as of 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18.
“The significant amount of rain that has fallen across Alabama over the last few weeks has caused flooding in several portions of the state. We assured our citizens that we would be prepared to help however needed, which is why I have decided to issue a State of Emergency,” Governor Ivey said. “This will allow a continued smooth recovery for our state, and I am confident it will aid the efforts already happening on the local level.”
The governor also activated the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center and other impacted Emergency Management divisions.
“The recent flooding has affected the lives of Alabamians in many parts of our state,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said. “This State of Emergency will assist in connecting Alabama to the resources required to respond to current and future impacts caused by recent flooding throughout the state.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.