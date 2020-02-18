Officials announce candlelight vigil, funeral arrangements for Faye Swetlik

Faye was a first grader at Springdale Elementary in Lexington County. She was well loved. (Source: Cayce DPS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 17, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 7:24 PM

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, funeral arrangements for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik were announced.

According to an obituary posted by Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, a public memorial service for Faye will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Before that happens, the City of Cayce will hold a candlelight vigil on Tuesday on the front lawn of Cayce City Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Officials with the funeral home also said that all funeral expenses for Faye will be covered.

Faye’s body was found on Feb. 13 in a wooded area in the Churchill Heights.

This past weekend, Faye’s body was examined by officials at the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy. Her body was escorted back to Lexington on Sunday.

Officials are expected to be released the results of the autopsy on Tuesday.

