FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch out for most of central Ala. today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the morning with cloud cover and scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms. Rain that falls in a few spots could be heavy, so you might want to allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. Temperatures are mild for this time of the year with the majority of us in the 50s. There’s a chance a few spots could see fog this morning, but most of us will see decent visibility greater than two miles. We are expecting additional showers and thunderstorms to develop and move into Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. You will definitely need to keep the umbrella with you today. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s with a few spots south of I-20 possibly warming up into the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT: We can’t rule out the chance to see a few strong storms this afternoon and evening. Storms that form will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 40 mph and small hail. The wind shear with this system is not high, so I am not expecting damaging winds or an isolated tornado threat. With so much rainfall over the past several weeks, wind gusts up to 30-40 mph could knock a few trees over in some of the stronger storms.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the majority of Central Alabama starting today and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The watch does NOT includes Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Heavy rain in a short period of time plus the combination of saturated soils can result in flash flooding. Remember that you should never drive into a flooded area. Turn around, don’t drown! You can expect 1.5-2.5 inches of rain through tomorrow morning. We will continue to monitor river levels as flooding continues.
RAIN TAPERS OFF WEDNESDAY: Rain chances will linger tonight and begin to move out of Central Alabama Wednesday morning. By 11 a.m. tomorrow, I expect most of the rain to be out of our area. Temperatures will trend cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will likely stay cloudy and mostly dry during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will likely return Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ONE MORE ROUND OF RAIN THURSDAY: A strong cold front will begin to move into our area as moisture spreads in from the west. Rain will likely be steady at times Thursday morning and into the afternoon hours. Colder air will begin to filter in Thursday, so it is looking like a chilly rain with highs only climbing into the mid 40s. Rain chances will begin to move out of our area Thursday evening with all of us drying out by Thursday night.
SMALL POTENTIAL FOR WINTRY WEATHER THURSDAY: Models are hinting that snow could be a possibility to our north Thursday as colder air begins to move in behind the cold front. Latest models are showing extreme north Alabama possibly transitioning to a wintry mix or snow Thursday. For now, I think all of Central Alabama will see a cold rain. There’s a small chance some of the rain could transition to snow in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties Thursday afternoon. If that happens, moisture will begin to move out as colder air moves in. We are not expecting any issues or accumulation. If models turn colder, we will let you know! Weekend Forecast: Weekend is looking mostly dry as we head into Friday and Saturday. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Rain chances will likely enter the picture Sunday afternoon for parts of west Alabama as another system begins to move into our area. Rain chance Sunday around 30% with highs in the low to mid-50s.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances unfortunately return Monday through Wednesday. It is too early to determine the coverage and intensity of the rain. The active weather pattern continues into the last week of February!
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is looking mostly dry as we head into Friday and Saturday. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Rain chances will likely enter the picture Sunday afternoon for parts of west Alabama as another system begins to move into our area. Rain chance Sunday around 30% with highs in the low to mid-50s.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances unfortunately return Monday through Wednesday. It is too early to determine the coverage and intensity of the rain. The active weather pattern continues into the last week of February!
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.