FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch out for most of central Ala. today

SMALL POTENTIAL FOR WINTRY WEATHER THURSDAY: Models are hinting that snow could be a possibility to our north Thursday as colder air begins to move in behind the cold front. Latest models are showing extreme north Alabama possibly transitioning to a wintry mix or snow Thursday. For now, I think all of Central Alabama will see a cold rain. There’s a small chance some of the rain could transition to snow in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties Thursday afternoon. If that happens, moisture will begin to move out as colder air moves in. We are not expecting any issues or accumulation. If models turn colder, we will let you know! Weekend Forecast: Weekend is looking mostly dry as we head into Friday and Saturday. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Rain chances will likely enter the picture Sunday afternoon for parts of west Alabama as another system begins to move into our area. Rain chance Sunday around 30% with highs in the low to mid-50s.