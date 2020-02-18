Clothes shed during Mercedes Marathon donated to charity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you took part in the Mercedes Marathon weekend, you probably saw a few clothes along the course. All that clothing doesn’t go in the trash but to a good cause.
A handful of volunteers picked up clothing shed along the race route. This year, the non-profit Grace Klein Community filled up eight, 42-gallon bags of clothes on Sunday.
Those clothes will be washed and handed out to people in need in our area. Some of those clothes will also go to people around the world.
“That’s part of the Grace Klein community effort is to be able to provide food and clothes for the people in our community. To all kind of pitch in together and join hands to be able to provide for one another,” Lauren Stearns with Grace Klein Community said.
Just last week, Grace Klein donated its entire inventory of clothes to a family in Tanzania in east Africa.
