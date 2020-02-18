Birmingham man dies in motorcycle crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man lost his life in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Brandon Huelester Henderson. He was 28.
Birmingham police say Henderson was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Dawson Avenue near 28th Street and while navigating a curve he crossed the center line and sideswiped an 18-wheeler that was going westbound.
Henderson was taken to UAB Hospital where he died.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.