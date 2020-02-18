B’ham to ramp up parking enforcement in latest effort to clean-up city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham will begin ramping up enforcement of city parking laws on public streets and private property, cracking down on illegal parking and storing that car that won't run on your property.
“Residential parking enforcement is something we’re also trying to move towards,” said Head of the Transportation Committee, Darryl O’Quinn.
The ordinance was enacted in 2010. The city prohibits parking on front lawns at homes and businesses and sidewalks; however, enforcing it is a process.
“Parking in the front yard is a little bit of a different nuance situation because we have to be granted authority to go onto private property,” said O’Quinn.
Which means the city has to go through the courts. It’s a step O’Quinn says the city is taking, by removing 400-500 cars a year.
“Our parking enforcement officers have been moved under the police department and that’s something that we’re looking at to help in the residential areas,” explained O’Quinn.
Illegally parking on a city streets is also under renewed enforcement.
The city is voting Monday night to give Birmingham Police officers the right to tow cars without prior consent from parking enforcement.
The city will bill the owner of the vehicle for the removal.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.