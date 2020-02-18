American Village celebrates 20 years of educating students

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, American Village celebrated its 20 year anniversary. Several state and local officials gathered for a day full of events at the village.
The American Village has helped educate 750,000 students over the last two decades. They also broke ground today on a new building - Independence Hall.
So while today was a celebration of the past 20 years, it was also very much about the future of American Village.
Tom Walker, the Director of American Village, says Monday is all about future.
“If we do a good job with what we are doing here, long after I am gone and long after all of us are gone this village will be teaching and inspiring young people about America’s story. About freedom and liberty,” he explains.
Students from all over the state and southeast have visited the American Village to learn and experience American history.
