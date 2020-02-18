Allergies expected to happen earlier than usual this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Watery, itchy eyes, sneezing, and a stuffy nose, if you have allergies and you’re already feeling symptoms, and you’re not alone.
Due to the temperature warming up earlier than usual and heavy rains, the seasonal culprits which cause many of us to run inside are already active.
It’s also because the pollen season has been longer the past 20 years, according to Dr. Do-Yeon Cho, M.D. Associate Professor with UAB Otolaryngology.
So, if you’re already sneezing, stuffed, and feeling pressure in your sinuses Dr. Cho said it’s time to take action now.
“Start with some antihistamines and some nasal sprays. Also try some saline rinses,” advised Cho. “It’s just like a shower inside of your nose. What they actually do is, they get rid of all the allergens which get stuck in your sinuses.”
Dr. Cho also advised to close your windows and wash your hair and clothing often.
If you’re not feeling any allergy symptoms, Dr. Cho said to hold off on using any medications or sprays.
