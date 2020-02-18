Alabama teacher earns international distinguished award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Barbara Dunham is like a lot of teachers in her profession, her job is about the students. For 15 years, that has been her approach to the classroom at Bessemer City Middle School in the career tech department.
Her passion for teaching has recently been noticed with an award from the International Technology Engineering Education Association (ITEEA) as one of its Distinguished Technology Engineering Professionals.
“This honor solidifies I am making a difference for my profession,” said Dunham. “Makes me feel wonderful, makes me feel I chose the right profession and that I am making a difference in someone’s life.”
Dunham will be honored at the Teacher Excellence General Session of the ITEEA conference in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, March 13, 2020.
