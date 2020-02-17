Spiderman at East Elementary School in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s one of the coolest stories I’ve covered in a while. It’s cool because it involves Spiderman and a whole school of children in Cullman who love the Marvel hero.
East Elementary School Principal David Wiggins explains it started when he was young boy.
Wiggins said, “Third grade in Eufala, Alabama at Bluff City Elementary, I had the most phenomenal teacher ever, Ms. Virginia Crumpler. She recognized my intellect and curiosity, but I didn’t have a passion for reading.” His passion was for Spiderman so, his teacher suggested his father get him Spiderman comics.
Wiggins said, “So, that day on the way home he pulled in a gas station, and I still have it, my first comic book.” Wiggins reached over and handed me the comic book. He still has it. Wiggins said, “I read this and the vocabulary is very difficult by the way. I read this, and wanted more and more and more and here we are.”
That input from a teacher who knew children will love reading if we give them books that relate to them. For Wiggins a young boy growing up in a working class family, it was Spiderman.
Now, he is impacting the lives of hundreds of children through his love of super heroes. His 2nd through 6th graders love Spiderman, too.
Wiggins walked into the library to a group of 4th grade girls and shared books about super heroes who looked like them.
Wiggins said, “I showed them there is Spider-Girl, Peter Parker’s daughter. There’s Spider-Woman, Ghost Spider, Spider Gwen.” Wiggins went on to say, “Wolverine has a daughter, Thor is a woman now, Iron man is now Iron Heart, Ms. Marvel (a teenage Muslim) and the most powerful being in the universe is Captain Marvel.”
The students were nearly jumping out of their seats to get their hands on the books.
Wiggins has created a culture around reading, using comic books.
He said, “It’s working beautifully. East Elementary had the highest score in our county on the scantron test last year. We’re of course an A+ plus school, but our reading scores are something we’ve always been proud of.”
Wiggins remarks it’s happening not because of conventional methods. Students are excited about reading what they are excited about.
The National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) recently named East Elementary School Principal David Wiggins as the 2020 National Distinguished Principal for District 1 (Alabama).
