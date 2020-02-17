Rescue workers find missing body, vehicle at Buck’s Pocket; driver identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The driver who went missing in South Sauty Creek in Buck’s Pocket State Park has been identified.
State Trooper Chuck Daniel tells WAFF 82-year-old Raymond Edwards of Scottsboro was recovered late Sunday afternoon.
Edwards and his vehicle were recovered during a search on Sunday.
Edwards vehicle was swept away by floodwaters on February 5th. Law enforcement and volunteers have searched for Edwards since he was reported missing. They had to suspend their search efforts due to bad weather but were able to resume their recovery mission on Sunday.
The search follows witness reports on that a car was swept off a bridge by floodwater.
Now, first responders are taking steps to make sure no one else can be swept away in these high, fasting moving waters.
“From what I understood there was some talk this week from Jackson and DeKalb county EMA’s to put up something down here to put up some barricades and gates to close when the water is over the bridge," said Eddie Tigue, Captain of the Scottsboro Jackson CountyRescue Squad.
Bruce Aldridge is a resident and volunteer at Buck's Pocket State Park.
He said getting gates at the park to prevent motorists from driving over flooded bridges like this will be beneficial.
“But this creek rises and falls so fast that it can go from bone dry to over the road in 30 minutes. So the gates will help, they will keep people from driving on the bridge when the water is over," said Aldridge.
To help ensure safety, Tigue said he has a message for drivers.
“We have barricades at the top that said road closed, you know that is asking people to stay out and people are not listening very well and we need people to stay out," said Tigue.
The bridge at Buck’s Pocket State Park will remain closed until the water recedes and is safe to drive on.
