Neighbors in shock after Bluff Park woman is gunned down in front of her home.

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It's been two days since a Bluff Park woman was gunned down while getting out of her car.
The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Shamethia Tynise Coteat. Hoover Police report, Coteat was ambushed, shot four times in the back and left to die in front of her unit at The Park at Wellington and Wakefield apartments off Tyler Road. It happened just sometime between 6:00 and 7:00 Friday night.
“I was actually here walking dogs about 30 minutes before it happened,” said Bethany White.
Bethany White walks dogs for people who live in the complex.
“I had no idea anything was happening. I’ve never felt super unsafe here,” said White.
Hoover Police found Coteat near her car. They believe she was targeted.
“This was very out of the blue kind of thing,” said White.
White said the area is usually quiet. But, since the shooting she’s taking extra safety precautions.
“I did actually bring a friend with me yesterday just for safety precautions. I didn’t have anyone to come with me today but I’ve been coming during the daytime,” said White.
Witnesses told police they saw a dark four door vehicle speeding away after hearing gunshots.
Police are still trying to determine a motive.
No arrests or suspects have been identified.
If you know anything about this shooting call Hoover police at 205-444-7562 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.