Names released after shooting leaves 2 dead in Notasulga

Names released after shooting leaves 2 dead in Notasulga
Authorities are investigating a domestic-related shooting in Notasulga. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | February 17, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 3:27 PM

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The names are being released of two people killed in a shooting in Notasulga over the weekend.

According to Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley, David Redding, 73, and Stephen Alexander, 23, are dead. A third person, said to be witness, was wounded but remains in stable condition at an area hospital.

The coroner said Redding was shot to death while Alexander committed suicide. The relationship between the two was not immediately clear.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon off Highway 14 near the Lee County line.

Brunson later confirmed a connection between his investigation and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s closure of a lane of I-85 near exit 16 where law enforcement could be seen near a Chevy Camero along the roadside. He could not confirm what the incident was about.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, one lane of Interstate 85 southbound is closed for emergency care and law enforcement vehicles. Notasulga police are at the scene.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, one lane of Interstate 85 southbound is closed for emergency care and law enforcement vehicles. Notasulga police are at the scene. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.