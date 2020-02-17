Mayor names Tuscaloosa’s new police chief

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday morning Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox introduced his choice as the city’s new police.
Maddox chose Lt. Brent Blankley to be the next chief of police.
Blankley has been with the department since 2006.
He most recently served as commander of municipal security.
Blankley says he wants to continue efforts within the department to address crime and public safety concerns across the city. “We will continue in the community to make those connections and be as transparent as possible for our department and our city,” Blankley said.
Four Tuscaloosa city councilors still have to approve Blankley as police chief.
That vote could come within the the next 2 weeks.
