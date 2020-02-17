Man sought after victim seriously injured by scalding liquid

Man sought after victim seriously injured by scalding liquid
Alnekeo Davis is wanted for domestic violence in Montgomery County. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | February 17, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 2:18 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for assaulting a family member.

According to CrimeStoppers, Alnekeo Davis, 22, is wanted for domestic violence assault first degree. Davis reportedly caused serious injuries by throwing scalding liquid on the victim, a family member.

Davis is described as being 5’5” and weighing 120 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davis, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or their new number 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.