Man sought after victim seriously injured by scalding liquid

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for assaulting a family member.
According to CrimeStoppers, Alnekeo Davis, 22, is wanted for domestic violence assault first degree. Davis reportedly caused serious injuries by throwing scalding liquid on the victim, a family member.
Davis is described as being 5’5” and weighing 120 pounds.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davis, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or their new number 1-833-AL1-STOP.
