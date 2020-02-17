GBHS event will be held in honor of Megan Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) announced Monday the first Sips for Strays event of 2020 will be in memory of Megan Montgomery.
Megan was found shot to death in December of 2019 in a parking lot in Mountain Brook.
45-year-old Jason Bragg McIntosh is charged with Montgomery's murder.
Sips for Strays is a quarterly community outreach, adoption, and social event hosted by the Young Professionals Board (YP Board) of GBHS.
Megan was a dedicated and founding member of the GBHS YP Board who volunteered at every Sips and Strays event. Her love of animals and dedication to GBHS inspired many, and GBHS members say she will never be forgotten.
Cahaba Brewing Company will donate a portion of proceeds from sales throughout the day on March 12.
Additional funds will be raised from vendors participating at the event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit GBHS' Project Pet Safe, a program that provides assistance to domestic violence victims as they seek shelter.
