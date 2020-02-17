Fog and a little more rain for your work week forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A foggy start to the workweek! Patchy fog in many areas around travel time Monday morning. The fog will began to dissipate and temperatures will began to rise the mid 60s as the morning progresses. Rain chances are low during the day Monday but will increase during the evening hours.
Expect rain on and off throughout the day Tuesday. A cold front will move in after the rain. Wednesday will be cold and the wet weather will be back Wednesday night and hang around into Thursday.
Rain should clear out into the weekend and temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s.
