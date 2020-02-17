FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog likely Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday/Presidents Day! We are starting the morning off with temperatures in the 40s. Make sure you grab a warm jacket before you walk out the door. We are also dealing with patchy fog in many locations. A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama excluding the counties of Marion, Winston, and Cullman until 9 a.m. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less in some locations. Make sure you drive with your low beams if you encounter thick fog. Once the fog lifts, I expect us to see a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s this afternoon. Clouds are expected to increase this evening becoming mostly cloudy around sunset. Enjoy the dry weather today because rain chances return late tonight and into tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a first alert for showers to move into Central Alabama tonight and into tomorrow morning. Showers will be possible west of I-65 around 9-11 p.m. By tomorrow morning, showers will be likely across Central Alabama. Rainfall rates will likely remain steady with rounds of heavier showers possible along and south of I-20. Tuesday is looking very wet with rain chances possible throughout the day. We will see fairly mild temperatures tomorrow with morning lows dropping into the mid-50s and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday afternoon.
RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE THROUGH THURSDAY: We could see showers during the first half of Wednesday, but models are trending drier for Wednesday afternoon as temperatures only climb into the upper 50s. Another round of rain will likely develop Thursday giving us scattered showers with highs in the upper 40s. Thursday is looking like a chilly rain, so you will definitely want to grab a raincoat. Once the rain moves out Thursday evening, we will trend dry as we approach the weekend.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: I think the majority of us will see rainfall totals of 1-3 inches across Central Alabama. Totals will trend higher south of I-20 where most locations could pick up around 2-3 inches if you live in areas like Chilton, Coosa, Bibb, Greene, and Hale counties. Rainfall totals will be lower for areas like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee counties where you could pick up around an inch of rain. With rain chances spread out over a three day period, flash flooding will not be a major concern as last week. We will continue to monitor river levels as additional rain could result in flooding.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will trend sunny and cool going into Friday and Saturday. Morning lows are expected to dip into the low to mid-30s with highs in the low to mid-50s. Clouds will likely increase Sunday giving us a chance for showers Sunday evening. Once again, we look unsettled with additional rain chances going into the last week of February.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a great Monday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.