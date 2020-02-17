FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog likely Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday/Presidents Day! We are starting the morning off with temperatures in the 40s. Make sure you grab a warm jacket before you walk out the door. We are also dealing with patchy fog in many locations. A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama excluding the counties of Marion, Winston, and Cullman until 9 a.m. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less in some locations. Make sure you drive with your low beams if you encounter thick fog. Once the fog lifts, I expect us to see a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s this afternoon. Clouds are expected to increase this evening becoming mostly cloudy around sunset. Enjoy the dry weather today because rain chances return late tonight and into tomorrow.