Buttermilk Lipstick: Bourbon-Pecan Chocolate Pound Cake

Makes 16 servings
Tube & bundt pan sizes vary & not all recipes are interchangeable due to the quantity of batter produced from recipe to recipe. Check pan sizes before making a pan substitution.
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 cups butter, softened
3 cups dark brown sugar, packed
5 eggs
1 Tbsp vanilla
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted 3 times
3/4 cup cocoa powder, sifted 3 times
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1 cup whole buttermilk
1/3 cup bourbon
3/4 cup chocolate syrup
Bourbon-Chocolate Ganache
3/4 cup toasted pecan halves, coarsely chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Generously grease & flour a 10-inch tube pan. Beat the butter & the brown sugar with an electric stand mixer on Medium speed until light & airy, about 5 minutes. Stop the mixer occasionally & scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Add the vanilla & the eggs, one at a time, blending on Low speed just until the yellow disappears.
Whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking powder & baking soda in a medium bowl. Add to the butter mixture alternately with the buttermilk & the bourbon. Blend in the chocolate syrup. Spoon the batter evenly into the prepared pan. Drop the pan a few inches from the counter top surface to settle the leavening.
Bake 1 hour & 15 minutes to 1 hour & 20 minutes or until a wooden pick tests clean. Do not over bake the cake. Cool in the pan for 15 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan. Cool completely on a wire rack. Prepare the Bourbon-Chocolate Ganache as directed. Quickly drizzle the ganache over the top of the cake & allow some to spill down the sides. Sprinkle the pecans over the warm ganache.
Bourbon-Chocolate Ganache
Makes enough to cover 1 {10-inch} pound cake
Be careful not to over blend the mixture as it will become a whipped ganache instead.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup bittersweet chocolate morsels
3 Tbsp heavy cream
2 Tbsp bourbon
INSTRUCTIONS
Microwave the chocolate & the cream in a small bowl on High 30 seconds. Gently swirl the ingredients in the bowl. Cook an additional 15 seconds & whisk until glossy & almost smooth. Whisk in the bourbon. Use immediately as directed.
