B’ham non-profit honors slain Woodlawn High School athlete

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit, is setting out to honor a Birmingham City School athlete who was murdered inside his home.
“I believe that when you talk about the standard for a student athlete, that was Will,” said founder of Champions Way, Demitri Carpenter.
It’ll be two years in September since talented Woodlawn High School athlete, 16-year-old William Edwards was gunned down. His killer, a 17-year-old, took a plea deal in the shooting in 2019 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Now, his former mentor, Demitri Carpenter and cousin, Emondre Johnson, are bringing the focus back to Edwards, creating an award in his honor.
“The William Edwards Defensive Player of the Year award,” said Carpenter.
“Not because of his death but because the interactions he had with people throughout his daily life. Everyone in our city knows that Will was good person and had a great heart,” said Johnson.
Carpenter’s non-profit organization Champions Way is sponsoring the award which will be given out for the first time this year.
“We got about eight student athletes who are nominated right now but only one will win,” said Carpenter.
The student who receives the award will exemplify exceptional character on and off the gridiron.
“The accomplishments that the athlete has made. The way that they interact throughout their daily lives at school, and good grades, good character,” said Johnson.
A prestigious honor the pair says will carry Edwards’ legacy.
“It will be a prestigious honor because if you know who Will was then you know it takes a certain kind of person to win that award. Will was just a standout person, everybody loved him,”said Carpenter.
The award will be given out at the Birmingham High School Athletic Awards on March 8, 2020.
