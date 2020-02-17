Alabama men’s basketball players sweep SEC weekly awards

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two University of Alabama men’s basketball players have won the league’s weekly awards. Guard Kira Lewis Jr. was named the SEC Player of the Week and guard Jaden Shackelford earned the league’s Freshman of the Week.
It marks the first time in program history that the Crimson Tide has swept the weekly honors dating back to the 1990-91 season when the SEC began what was then called the Rookie of the Week award.
Lewis, an 18-year old sophomore, averaged 18.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 block in a pair of contests against ranked opponents.
He began the week by becoming only the second player in program history to record a triple-double with 10 points and career highs of 10 rebounds and 13 assists in the 95-91 overtime loss at No. 11 Auburn.
Shackelford, a freshman, averaged 27.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in the Tide’s two contests last week. He finished with 28 points against Auburn and followed that up with 26 points against LSU.
The Crimson Tide plays Texas A&M Wednesday for the first time this season in Coleman Coliseum. The game will tip off at 6 p.m.
