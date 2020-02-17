'A long time coming’: An apartment building is demolished in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A condemned apartment building in Adamsville was torn down Monday.
Adamsville Mayor Pam Palmer said the demolition was a long time coming.
It cost $50,000.
In a Facebook post, Palmer said asbestos was removed last week and the removal of the demolished debris will begin soon.
Palmer said the cost of the demolition will be added to the property owner's tax bill.
Most of the properties become property of the state due to unpaid taxes.
