'A long time coming’: An apartment building is demolished in Adamsville

At a total cost of almost $50,000, they are down! It's been a long time coming, lots of attorney fees, court dates, etc.... The asbestos was removed last week and the removal of the demolished debris will begin soon! The entire building was down within one hour! Thank you Corey and One Stop Environmental! Can't wait for the next one! I'll make that announcement soon! For those who don't quite understand the process, this property like all the other properties we've condemned and demolished DOES NOT BELONG TO THE CITY OF ADAMSVILLE. Folks are always wanting to know what we are going to do with these properties after we clear them.... we can't do anything with them, they still belong to the property owners. The cost of the demolition is added to their tax bill. Most of the properties become property of the State due to unpaid taxes.