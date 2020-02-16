Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Clouds and a few showers have moved into areas to the south and west in association with a weather disturbance moving across the region but rainfall is expected to remain generally light area-wide through the morning.
There will be another disturbance rotating out of the Western Gulf by tomorrow and this system will help form a warm front which will lift north over our area bringing more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms Monday night. Then, a cold front will move in Tuesday afternoon bringing more rain and thunderstorms which will last through early Wednesday morning.
The cold front should be south of our area later in the day Wednesday but will stall allowing for rain to continue overspreading the region for the remainder of the day Wednesday and into Thursday. Although cooler air will be in place behind the front no weather related travel problems due to freezing precipitation are expected as temperatures will only fall to or just above the 40-degree level. Thus, this system will only bring us a cold rain.
However, rainfall totals will be between one and two inches from Monday through Thursday but these totals should not produce any widespread flash flooding although with many rivers and streams still running at high levels there could be some additional flooding of low-lying areas near the flood areas.
Finally, high-pressure will build into the area by Friday and this system should linger into the coming weekend. This will bring an end to the latest rain event and return temperatures to more nearly normal levels for the season. In the meantime, be aware river basins will continue to experience flooding over the next several days.
