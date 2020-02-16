Person shot to death in west Birmingham parking lot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting early Sunday morning has left one person dead.
The incident happened at a parking lot on the corner of 6th St. and 3rd Ave. W. Around 4 a.m, an off-duty officer working an extra security detail heard shots and responded.
When the officer arrived, he found the subject laying on the ground. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and the subject was taken to UAB hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Authorities say that the investigation indicates the subject was shot when he tried to rob someone. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
