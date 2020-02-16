Mortimer Jordan wrestling team honors fallen Kimberly Officer Nick O’Rear at AHSAA State Wrestling Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Mortimer Jordan senior Sebastian Oswalt won his first-ever wrestling championship Saturday afternoon at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, but before he stepped off the mat for the final time, there was one person on his mind, fallen Kimberly officer Nick O’Rear.
“Kimberly, Morris, Mortimer Jordan, we’re a big family, when someone is lost, we all care about them,” Oswalt said.
The Mortimer Jordan wrestling team wore t-shirts to honor Officer O’Rear at the state wrestling tournament this weekend, a reminder for them to never give up.
“I think it gave us something extra to fight for," said Mortimer Jordan wrestler Luke Jasper.
“For us wearing those shirts, we wrestle for more than ourselves, we wrestle for the community and Officer O’Rear was part of that community," said Joshua Pate, Mortimer Jordan wrestling coach.
“I always wanted to be a cop like him or go into the military be an officer. It’s just, it just gives you a certain feeling and it shows the hard work on the mat knowing he put in the hard work too," Oswalt added.
