Man steals Hanceville police cruiser, wrecks after high speed chase
By WBRC Staff | February 15, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 8:02 PM

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police apprehended a male suspect who stole a Hanceville police cruiser and led authorities on a short chase before being forced to wreck by a pit maneuver.

According to the Cullman PD, the suspect stole the vehicle while a Hanceville officer was responding to a call and sped along Highway 31 towards Cullman.

Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle using spike strips, but were unsuccessful. The suspect remained at large when Cullman PD executed a pit maneuver causing the vehicle wreck, at which time the suspect fled into the woods before he was arrested a short time later by Cullman PD.

