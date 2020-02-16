Man steals Hanceville police cruiser, wrecks after high speed chase

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police apprehended a male suspect who stole a Hanceville police cruiser and led authorities on a short chase before being forced to wreck by a pit maneuver.
According to the Cullman PD, the suspect stole the vehicle while a Hanceville officer was responding to a call and sped along Highway 31 towards Cullman.
Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle using spike strips, but were unsuccessful. The suspect remained at large when Cullman PD executed a pit maneuver causing the vehicle wreck, at which time the suspect fled into the woods before he was arrested a short time later by Cullman PD.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
