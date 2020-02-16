Gisela Olalde wins the 2020 women’s Mercedes Marathon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gisela Olalde crossed the finish line Sunday to win the 2020 women’s Mercedes Marathon.
Olade also won the women’s Mercedes Marathon in 2014.
Patrick Koech won the 2020 men’s Mercedes Marathon.
Grace Kahura won the women’s Mercedes Half-Marathon.
Lawrence Kipkoech crossed the finish line to win the 2020 men’s Mercedes Half-Marathon.
Started in 2002, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.
Proceeds from the event are given annually to The Bell Center for Early Intervention Program
