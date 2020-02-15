Wine shipped to your home?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of you might be enjoying some wine with your Valentine.
You could have it shipped right to your house next year if a new bill passes. However, some lawmakers say the bill is watered down.
State Senator Bobby Singleton and others on the direct wine shipment task force have been going over a bill that would allow shipments from some winery locations to consumers. He feels the proposed bill leaves out a large number of wineries in the state that could benefit from this legislation.
Singleton says shipping directly from places like Napa Valley to your home is currently not in this bill. He feels that needs to change.
"I think that we need to take the handcuffs off wineries just as we do with alcohol and beer. We need to allow it to be able to be a free enterprise product just like another other product in the state,” Singleton, D-Greensboro said.
Singleton tells WBRC that we could see several wine-related bills this session.
