Wild hogs causing problems in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Kenisha Purvis is disabled and in a wheelchair. She says that mobility is even more limited now with several wild hogs roaming the area at night.
“It’s very terrifying," says Purvis.
15 wild hogs - that's what Kenisha Purvis says she came face to face with as she and her fiancé left for dinner last week.
"He put me in the car, and when he put me in the car, he heard something tickling in the yard."
That’s when he turned on the car’s headlights.
"That yard was full. The driveway, the yard, everywhere."
The house on the lot across the street is empty, the family having recently moved. They believe the trash left behind is attracting the hogs. Experts say feral hogs sometimes attack if they feel threatened and can weigh anywhere from 200 to 500 pounds.
"They was at least this tall. Then you got the little ones about this tall."
Another night they came home after dark and saw them in the road blocking the driveway. The hogs didn't move for the car, so they had to wait.
“It’s just scary 'cause I sit out on my porch and drink me a cup of coffee, you know? It’s scary, you know what I’m saying?”
She called the city, who gave her the number for animal control. Animal Control told her the man she needs to talk to is out of town. Another official told her there was nothing they could do since the hogs have a right to roam. She just wants something done before someone gets hurt.
“It’d be just my luck for me to fall out of the chair, you know, can’t move, you know.”
We talked with the police department who said if Purvis feels in danger of her life, she would be within her rights to shoot the hogs. They also told us groups like the Northern Alabama Hunting Club will come trap them for free and take them away.
