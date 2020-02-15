Vehicles targeted on Hwy 11, Springville Police investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Springville Police are investigating after close to a dozen drivers reported having something hit their car while driving on Highway 11.
Police confirm they’ve received at least 8 reports from drivers who reported damage.
“Dents where it hit metal and broken glass where it hit windows,” said Investigator Frank Mathews, Springville Police.
Those are some of the damage reports to police from drivers targeted Thursday night while driving along Highway 11. Police are questioning 2 people of interest in connection to the damaged vehicles. They don’t believe a firearm was used, but they’re looking into what could have been used and why someone would do this. Thankfully, no one was injured.
If you had damage to your car while driving along Highway 11 Thursday night, you’re asked to contact police.
