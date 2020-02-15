Saturday Morning Weather

By Monday night moisture will begin moving across our area from The Gulf Coast even as a cold front approaches from the northwest late in the day Tuesday. This will increase our rain chances by Wednesday with rain likely in the mid-week period. as into the Ohio Valley. The front will likely stall along The Gulf allowing for lingering rain chances and cloud cover even as the front moves south of our area. Moisture will over run the cooler air at the surface keeping rain in our forecast for the second half of the week.