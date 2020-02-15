Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An area of high pressure to our north will continue to dominate our weather through the beginning of the weekend. The high will move to the northeast during the day today but still allow for mostly sunny skies and chilly conditions although temperatures will recover from sub-freezing levels in the early morning hours to near 60 through the afternoon.
As the high moves to the northeast, northerly winds will become more east/northeasterly during the day which will eventually lead to more clouds moving in from to continue to the northwest through the afternoon hours in response to a developing area of low pressure over the Midwest. Still the air will remain dry over the region through the beginning of the weekend.
By tonight clouds will increase but moisture remains limited at least through Sunday night when rain will return in areas to the south although these rainfall amounts will be light. The weather pattern becomes more active next week as a series of disturbances begins to rotate across The Southeast.
By Monday night moisture will begin moving across our area from The Gulf Coast even as a cold front approaches from the northwest late in the day Tuesday. This will increase our rain chances by Wednesday with rain likely in the mid-week period. as into the Ohio Valley. The front will likely stall along The Gulf allowing for lingering rain chances and cloud cover even as the front moves south of our area. Moisture will over run the cooler air at the surface keeping rain in our forecast for the second half of the week.
In all, we will see another widespread rain event from Monday through mid-week with rainfall totals of one-to-two inches possible from Monday through Wednesday.
