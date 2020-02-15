People encouraged to visit veterans at VA Medical Centers

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Beauty queens from across the area showed off their talents to veterans at the Tuscaloosa V-A Medical Center Friday. The performances during this pageant highlighted an end to National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. The VA also used the “Visit a Vet For Valentine’s Day” program as an opportunity to encourage others to visit other VA medical centers and spend time with veterans.
“This means everything to them. This is their house so they’re down in our community living centers, so whenever anyone comes to the facility they really enjoy being able to get up, get out of their beds and just talk to the community," Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Simpson said.
Visits and volunteering at the VA can be arranged through the Medical Center’s Volunteer Service Office at (205) 554-3550.
