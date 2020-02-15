Local charity hands out donations to homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the past four years, volunteers hand out collected donations of hygiene items, clothing, and food to homeless citizens in downtown Birmingham.
The charity hands the donations out one Saturday every month.
Erica Robbins started the group, Be A Blessing Birmingham, after moving to the Magic City. She said there was a need, and she had to help.
“Just because they don’t have four walls and a roof doesn’t make them any less my neighbors. I’m from a small town where people help each other,” said Robbins.
Be A Blessing Birmingham also focuses on giving out items to help people stay clean when they don’t have a place to live. Robbins says people who are living on the street have a constant need for hygiene products and other small necessities.
Hubert Sims says the group helped him get back on his feet when he was in need.
“Them things you need when you’re out here on the streets, and you’re trying to get somewhere,” said Sims.
Now he volunteers and wants to help spread the love.
“I had a good feeling because I found out there is hope, there wasn’t any hope at first for me, but now there is hope for me to get a better life.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.