JeffCo DA classifies apartment stabbing as justified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers said they got the call of a person down in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue North on February 6.
Authorities identified the victim as 69-year-old Bobby G. Mayweather.
Mayweather was located in the bedroom of the apartment, and investigators believe he may have been there for a long period of time.
According to authorities, the victim was involved in a romantic relationship with the subject who stabbed him. The two were in an argument that turned physical. The physical altercation resulted in the victim being stabbed.
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case. The office ruled that the homicide was justified and the death has been reclassified as a Justified Death.
