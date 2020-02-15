Hoover School Board leaders oppose longer summer breaks

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover School Board leaders are pushing back against a proposal that would mandate longer summer breaks.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, the three board members present voted in favor of a resolution in opposition of the proposal.
Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Munford, is proposing an extension to the summer break. The proposal would require summer breaks to run from at least Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in August. Right now, many systems end the year before Memorial Day - but start school in August.
Hoover School Board members expressed concern about losing control of creating a school calendar that meets the needs of their system, having fewer breaks, and more discipline problems and absences. Education advocates are concerned it could impact learning.
“You spend the first month or so recalibrating what they’ve lost. Having a longer summer - while it may sound nostalgic - but it doesn’t help with the learning process,” said Steve McClinton, Hoover City Schools Foundation.
McClinton also raises concerns of working parents managing child care during the summer.
Representative Hurst says he plans to sponsor the legislation and believes it will allow students to have more time to get work experience. Education advocates say many school systems have workforce development programs that give students hands on job training during the school year.
