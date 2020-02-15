Hoover PD investigating homicide at apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night at an apartment complex on Tyler Circle.
Authorities say they received a call around 6:53 p.m. that a person had been shot at the The Park at Wakefield & Wellington apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old black female suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Hoover Fire medics responded and pronounced the victim deceased at 7:05 p.m. The victim’s identity is not being released pending notification of next-of-kin.
Witnesses told police that they heard at least three gunshots and saw a dark colored, four-door vehicle speeding away from the scene.
Police do not have a suspect in custody and are working to determine a motive.
Authorities ask that if anyone has any information about this case to please contact Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, police encourage you to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.