Flash floods cause more problems on West Alabama roads

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers tried to avoid workers outside the downtown Tuscaloosa post office at 14th Street and 22nd Avenue as they filled in potholes dotting the intersection.
Mayor Walt Maddox predicted this was one of the problems that could eventually happen from heavy rainfall.
“In the weeks ahead, you’re going to begin to see a lot of potholes. With this amount of rain soaking under the asphalt it’s going to create a great amount of potholes,” Maddox warned.
More than six inches of rainfall in a 24 hour span swamped some neighborhoods with flash floods. Areas like one section of the Woodland Hills subdivision flooded several times in the past two weeks. But places as far away as Lurleen Estates in Coker also bore the brunt of storms as a culvert washed away and left some feeling stranded for a while.
“The types of damage that we’ve seen through this event have been some road slides where the side of the side of the road just slides off,” Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson explained. Robertson estimated early damage costs could rise to more than $1.5 million for road repairs needed to be fixed in the county jurisdiction.
