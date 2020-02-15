Does you car insurance include flood coverage?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We saw several cars stuck in flood waters this week after heavy rains. We are on your side with what kind of insurance you need to have to make sure you are covered.
Even if the inside of your car did not floon, just having the bottom of your car submerged under water can cause damage. First of call you don’t need to start your car unless it has been inspected by a mechanic because starting it could cause more damage. For insurance to cover any flooding, you need to make sure you have comprehensive coverage in your plan.
Joseph Chambers is a State Farm Agent in Pelham. He says it is one of the less expensive portions of policies, but can save you a lot of money in the long run if you are involved in accidents that are out of your control.
“Floods, acts of nature, that is what we describe comprehensive coverage as. Hitting a wild animal, hail damage, that is what your comprehensive plan will cover,” Chambers explains.
Most full coverage plans include comprehensive plans, but it is definitely something you want to talk to your insurance agent about, especially as we enter the severe weather season.
