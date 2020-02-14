Weapon found at Tuscaloosa Elementary school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a weapon was found at Southview Elementary School before classes started.
It was not loaded. The principal said the discovery was made as a result of their See Something, Say Something Efforts.
“The Tuscaloosa City Schools is working with the Tuscaloosa Police Department who found this to be an isolated incident. TPD will continue handling the situation from here. Students are now in class beginning with their work. Our focus remains making sure your child is safe. Please remind your child if they see something, say something. This is an important part of making sure everyone is safe,” said Lesley Bruinton with Tuscaloosa City schools.
